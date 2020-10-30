Advertisement

Friday Oct. 30 COVID-19 update: 421 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 421 new cases — the highest number of new cases reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

The community total is now 22,786 positive cases. The death toll remains at 231.

To date, there have been 15,387 recoveries reported.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 29 COVID-19 update
Oct. 28 COVID-19 update
Oct. 27 COVID-19 update
Oct. 26 COVID-19 update
Oct. 25 COVID-19 update
Oct. 24 COVID-19 update
Oct. 23 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MICAH House changes plans for Halloween fun

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Kids staying at the MICAH House got to trick-or-treat a little early this year when the homeless shelter switched up its Halloween celebration in the name of safety.

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

Coronavirus

Thursday Oct. 29 COVID-19 update: 296 new cases, 5 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Regional

Regulators suspend Missouri nursing home COVID-19 test lab

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
The federal government has closed a coronavirus testing lab in Missouri over concerns about test accuracy.

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.