Douglas County hits record 421 COVID-19 cases in one day, experts urge people to reduce their social circles

"You have an event. That's the stone being thrown into the lake and it just spreads. It's just this cascading event," says Dr. Jessica Jones, infectious disease, Methodist Physicians Clinic.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The shocking new record in Douglas County has infectious disease specialists on high alert.

Experts say we are going to see the number shoot even higher in the coming weeks.

“You have an event. That’s the stone being thrown into the lake and it just spreads. It’s just this cascading event,” says Dr. Jessica Jones, infectious disease, Methodist Physicians Clinic.

Dr. Jessica Jones is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Physicians Clinic.

She’s been dealing with the pandemic since the beginning.

Every day she sees what is going wrong in our community as cases skyrocket.

Dr. Jones says a lot of the new cases start with small groups.

“They are in a small group of friends to have a meal or drinks. It could be going out to bars and restaurants, wedding receptions, family reunions but the overall similarity has been they are indoors and they are not masking,” says Dr. Jones.

In Douglas County 30% of covid-19 cases come from people ranging in age from 20-34.

Matthew Evans falls in that age group. He’s a college student.

He says he’s trying his best to limit who he is in contact with but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“I live with my mom so I talk to her every day and my brothers and people I work with,” says Matthew Evans.

That’s where things get tricky and we start to see the spread.

Those who gathered together in a small group quickly come in contact with dozens of other people... creating a ripple effect, impacting all ages.

“It gets to the parents and the grandparents and those folks go to work maybe bringing it into a nursing home or another setting and then those come to attention because they are more likely to be symptomatic and severe,” says Dr. Mark Rupp, UNMC Infectious Disease Chief.

