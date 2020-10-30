David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer but breezy for Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies were the rule across the region today, helping to bring us a nice warm up. Temperatures jumped into the mid and upper 50s around the metro, right where we should be for this time of year. The sun feeling really nice after the chilly weather we’ve seen all week. Skies will remain clear this evening, with temperatures falling back into the 40s after sunset. A south breeze will slowly increase overnight, helping to keep things from getting quite as cold. We’ll only cool into the lower 40s by morning thanks to that south wind.

After the mild start, breezy south winds will help to jump start our warming Saturday morning. Temperatures should jump into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon, a very mild day. However a cold front will push through in the afternoon, turning winds to the northwest and bringing a cool down for the evening. Temperatures likely dip back in to the 40s by late in the evening, so dress warmly if you are planning on trick-or-treating.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast (WOWT)

Chillier weather takes over for Sunday, breezy northwest winds holding temperatures in the 40s all day. However, that is likely the coldest day for next week! Sunshine and a big warm up takes over beginning on Monday as temperatures jump back into the 60s. By Tuesday, we will likely see temperatures top out in the 70s. The warm and sunny weather sticks around through the week, highs in the 70s Tuesday through at least Friday, or even Saturday. Try to enjoy the warmth if you can as it does appear things turn cooler toward the middle of November.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.