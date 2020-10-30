Advertisement

Creighton WBB announces opponents for first 8 games

(WOWT)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton women’s basketball head coach Jim Flanery announced the opponents the Bluejays will face in the team’s first eight games of the 2020/21 schedule on Friday.

The team has four nonconference matchups against Drake, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, and Nebraska.

BIG EAST games will be against Xavier, Georgetown, Butler, and DePaul.

The dates are as follows:

  • Nov. 25 vs. Drake
  • Nov. 28 at Northern Iowa
  • Nov. 30 at South Dakota State
  • Dec. 4 at Xavier
  • Dec. 6 at Georgetown
  • Dec. 14 vs. Nebraska
  • Dec. 19 vs. Butler
  • Dec. 23 vs. DePaul

The remainder of the schedule, including times and TV broadcasts, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nugent: When it comes to winning a division Wisconsin did the right thing this week

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Don’t blame Wisconsin, blame the Big Ten. Sure, I don’t think anybody is adding Barry Alvarez to their Christmas card list.

Sports

Nebraska basketball series with Kansas State delayed a year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rex Smith
Nebraska and Kansas State were set to resume a longtime series this December after the teams hadn’t met since 2011. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling difficulties this year, the agreed-upon three-year series between the two schools has been pushed back to start in 2021.

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Marian’s Stella Miner

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Stella Miner is this year’s Class A state champ for girls cross country. She ran the 5K in a time of 18 minutes and 11 seconds, which is a new record for the state championship.

Sports

Championship game canceled after multiple Union Omaha players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The USL League One Final set for Friday won’t be played after multiple Union Omaha players tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Huskers issue statement, respecting Big Ten’s decision

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Nebraska made its first public comments since the cancellation of its home opener against Wisconsin .The school issued a statement from Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos stating that the team did try to set up a non-conference game, but respect the Big Ten’s decision to not give its approval.

Sports

Creighton picked second in BIG EAST poll, Zegarowski named Preseason Player of the Year

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
If the trend continues it will be a good winter for Creighton. Every year as a member of the BIG EAST the Bluejays have met or exceeded the preseason conference ranking. This year they are second, trailing a team many consider to be a top-five team nationally, Villanova.

News

COVID-19 issues cancel Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the Badgers' program have tested positive.

Sports

Nugent: A fast Huskers start will put Wisconsin in a very uncomfortable position

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
With a couple quarterback positive COVID-19 tests the Badgers will be down to their fourth choice at quarterback this weekend. That’s after you factor in Jack Coan’s preseason foot injury.

Sports

Pile, Ruffin named to preseason All-Summit teams

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Two UNO players who were honored for their 2019/20 seasons are now earing preseason accolades heading into the 2020/21 season. Matt Pile, last year’s Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, and Marlon Ruffin, last year’s Summit League 6th Man of the Year, were named to the preseason All-Summit teams.

Sports

Huskers shift their focus to Wisconsin after finding positives in Ohio State loss

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Nebraska football team is back to practice after a week one 52-17 loss to Ohio State.Despite what the scoreboard said, there were some positives to take from the game.