Creighton WBB announces opponents for first 8 games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton women’s basketball head coach Jim Flanery announced the opponents the Bluejays will face in the team’s first eight games of the 2020/21 schedule on Friday.

The team has four nonconference matchups against Drake, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, and Nebraska.

BIG EAST games will be against Xavier, Georgetown, Butler, and DePaul.

The dates are as follows:

Nov. 25 vs. Drake

Nov. 28 at Northern Iowa

Nov. 30 at South Dakota State

Dec. 4 at Xavier

Dec. 6 at Georgetown

Dec. 14 vs. Nebraska

Dec. 19 vs. Butler

Dec. 23 vs. DePaul

The remainder of the schedule, including times and TV broadcasts, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.