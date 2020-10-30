Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Marian’s Stella Miner

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stella Miner is this year’s Class A state champ for girls cross country.

She ran the 5K in a time of 18 minutes and 11 seconds, which is a new record for the state championship.

Miner, a freshman, said she didn’t go in expecting to win.

“I think I went into it mostly just telling myself that I was going to do the best that I could, that I was going to try my very best to beat the person in front of me no matter if I was in fifth place or third place, or whatever,” Miner said.

She beat the runner up from Lincoln Southwest by four seconds.

It was an all-out sprint at the end.

“Right when I passed her, I remember getting super excited and my legs were sprinting as fast as they could and then I kind of told myself ‘Wait, no. Don’t celebrate too early. You still have a little bit left to go,’ and I just pushed myself as hard as I possibly could so she wouldn’t re-pass me,” Miner said.

Marian head cross country coach Roger Wright wasn’t surprised by the win.

He saw the talent immediately when he first met Miner over the summer.

Wright said she’s humble and quite the worker.

“Her work ethic is great. She works hard. She goes after it. She’s pushed every workout that we’ve been in,” Wright said.

