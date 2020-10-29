Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.

News

Election 2020: Race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
While Nebraska is traditionally considered a red state, district two in the metro tends to run purple.

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

COVID-19 concern in schools- 5PM

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Seven positive COVID cases in recent days forced Omaha Public Schools to shut down Highland Elementary School and teach all the students through remote learning.

Latest News

News

Cyber threat targets metro hospitals - 5PM

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A new warning from the FBI: Investigators are calling it a “credible computer security threat” against health care systems.

News

Gardner family statement- 5PM

Updated: 57 minutes ago
In a written statement Thursday, the family of the man indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of James Scurlock during a protest this summer called on the special prosecutor to release transcripts.

News

Omaha hospitals prepared as agencies warn of health provider cyberattack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Nebraska Medicine and UNMC staff are up-to-speed in case the cyberattack threat directed at the health care system in general across the country hits them, telling 6 News that they’ve taken “immediate and decisive steps to further protect its systems from this threat.”

News

Election 2020: Important deadlines for Iowa voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.