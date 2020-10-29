Advertisement

Thursday Oct. 29 COVID-19 update: 296 new cases, 5 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 296 new cases, bringing the community total to 22,365.

There are also 5 new deaths reported. A man in his 60s, two men over 80, and two women over 75 have sadly passed. The community total is now 231.

There have been 15,251 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
