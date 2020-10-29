Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting chilly and breezy on another cold October day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As temperatures fall through the 30s this morning, keep an eye out for some patchy fog to start the day. There are clouds out there early as well but they’ll fade away heading into the afternoon. The afternoon sunshine will only allow us to make it into the mid 40s today though.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

I do expect that more clouds will be around to start the day Friday too but those will also break apart in the afternoon. The big difference is that we’ll be able to warm a bit more into the 50s.

Saturday’s Halloween forecast still looks great with highs in the 60s. It will be breezy with northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph during the day and they’ll likely continue into the evening for the trick or treaters.

Halloween Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday’s forecast looks much cooler with highs again in the 40s so brace for more ups and downs. Northwest wind gusts near 30 mph are likely again Sunday too.

