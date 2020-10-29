Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting chilly and breezy on another cold October day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As temperatures fall through the 30s this morning, keep an eye out for some patchy fog to start the day. There are clouds out there early as well but they’ll fade away heading into the afternoon. The afternoon sunshine will only allow us to make it into the mid 40s today though.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

I do expect that more clouds will be around to start the day Friday too but those will also break apart in the afternoon. The big difference is that we’ll be able to warm a bit more into the 50s.

Saturday’s Halloween forecast still looks great with highs in the 60s. It will be breezy with northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph during the day and they’ll likely continue into the evening for the trick or treaters.

Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday’s forecast looks much cooler with highs again in the 40s so brace for more ups and downs. Northwest wind gusts near 30 mph are likely again Sunday too.

Along with the clouds, some patchy fog and mist are possible overnight and into Thursday morning.

Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph. Its path will take it right over New Orleans.

Temperatures will drop near freezing tonight, with cooler highs Thursday -back in the 40s. Along with the clouds, some patchy fog and mist are possible overnight and into Thursday morning.

Sunny skies helped to bring us a welcomed warm up this afternoon, but now clouds are rolling back in and will thicken up overnight. Patchy mist or fog is possible early Thursday, keeping us on the cool side again tomorrow. We warm back up by Saturday!

We’re starting just a touch warmer this morning but it is still chilly with temps in the 20s.

Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday!

Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday! Still several degrees below-average, but a definite improvement.

Sunny skies this afternoon helping to melt off much of the snow that was left, but temperatures remain quite cool. Expect another very chilly night as temperatures fall off into the 20s. On the bright side, we do have some warmer weather on the way!

It will be another cold morning out the door but we’ll likely avoid the record low of 15 degrees.

After another very cold start Tuesday, lots of sunshine will lend itself to a warming trend!