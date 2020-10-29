Advertisement

Omaha sport bars hopeful Husker season will carry on as planned

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Choo-Choo Bar and Grill is usually filled with excited Husker fans on game day but this coming weekend will unfortunately resemble what past months have looked like.

“When I heard about the quarterback testing positive I kind of went that way that it was going to be canceled,” Owner of Choo-Choo Bar and Grill Don Marick said.

In a season that has seen only one Huskers game so far and fewer sports beyond that, it’s been rough.

“As of last week, we weren’t super busy. I think everybody is kind of reserved in coming out and socializing that way,” Marick said.

Choo-Choo’s isn’t the only west-Omaha bar relying on regulars and take-out orders. Mama’s Pizza and Choo-Choo’s hope turning on whatever game is being played will draw customers but there is no makeup for a Nebraska crowd.

“Normally that’s a bonus for us because between certain times in the afternoon we can get slow,” Said Mama’s manager Tony Scanlon said.

Both establishments said they’re focused on the well-being of customers and players. If it takes a canceled plan to get back to the program, they’ll take it.

“I think the majority of people are deciding to just come to get food and take it home and watch it where ever they choose,” Scanlon said.

It’s too bad but it’s for the safety of the kids too," Marick said.

Bars and fans alike, keeping their fingers crossed that the last six games play out as planned.

