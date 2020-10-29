Officials identify woman killed in southeast Nebraska fire

FILLEY, Neb. (AP) - The state Fire Marshal’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last week.

An autopsy identified the woman as Courtney Knepp, 20, of Beatrice, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release Thursday. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire that broke out early Saturday in Filley.

A 21-year-old and 20-year-old, both of Filley, were injured in the fire and are being treated a Lincoln hospital, and both remain in critical condition, officials said. The agency confirmed in the release that a propane leak caused the fire.

Firefighters called to the scene found the house fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The two injured people were found outside the house and were flown to Lincoln’s CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital, about 38 miles north of Filley.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.