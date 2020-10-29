Advertisement

Iowa safe haven law used for 2nd time in as many months

This logo is used at health care facilities that will take in a newborn baby under Iowa's safe haven law.
This logo is used at health care facilities that will take in a newborn baby under Iowa's safe haven law.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A baby has been surrendered to state officials under Iowa’s safe haven law for the second time in as many months.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says in a news release Thursday that a baby girl, born Oct. 12, was recently released to the custody of the agency, marking the 47th time the state’s safe haven law has been used. The department declined to give details on where the baby was surrendered, citing privacy policies.

Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days or younger without concern of being prosecuted. Parents or an authorized representative can leave infants at a hospital or other health care facility.

