Advertisement

Increase in COVID cases among schools concerns Douglas County Health Department

Kids and masks in school
Kids and masks in school(WTVG)
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seven positive COVID cases in recent days forced Omaha Public Schools to shut down Highland Elementary School and teach all the students through remote learning.

Douglas County Health Department officials we’re seeing more cases in our schools, and that the schools are a reflection of the increases we see in our community.

The Douglas County Health Department tracks COVID activity in school districts throughout the county.

Numbers released today from the Douglas County Health Department, show 149 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days for all schools combined in the county including 90 cases among staff and 59 for students. 174 staff and students in the county are under quarantine and 448 are self-monitoring.

The state’s largest school district posted these numbers on their web site for the week of October 23rd.

OPS shows 46 newly diagnosed cases among staff with 51 active cases and 245 staff quarantined. Among students, 51 new cases with 55 active cases and 636 students quarantined.

Justin Frederick of the Douglas County Health Department says some of the discrepancies in the numbers are due to the different ways the schools in the county and the health department are counting cases.

“We are asking schools to report cases and exposures that happened at school. I know that some of the school districts are interested in exposures that happened outside of school as well, that way they can implement self-monitoring or quarantine if needed as well,” said Frederick.

Frederick says we are seeing an increase in the number of cases in schools because we have an increase in cases in the community right now and he says the numbers don’t reflect what happens when an infected person comes home from school.

"You’re absolutely right we don’t see the effects of a single case and when they go home and they expose mom and dad, siblings, that may attend other schools play sports on other teams or grandparents, etc., said Frederick.

Frederick says what’s happening in schools across the county is concerning, especially when you add up what’s going on in our community.

“Our numbers are increasing quickly, our hospitalizations are increasing and when we see an increase in hospitalizations obviously the next thing to come is additional deaths in the community,” said Frederick.

Frederick says the health department works with schools every day, he says school districts throughout the county are doing a good job mitigating the virus.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Important deadlines for Iowa voters

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

News

Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

News

Jake Gardner family calls on Scurlock special prosecutor to release grand jury transcript

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In a written statement Thursday, the family of the man indicted by a grand jury of killing James Scurlock during a protest this summer called on the special prosecutor to release transcripts.

Latest News

News

Knicely Done: Spreading kindness by mending fences

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Knicely
Melissa Kaminitc was jolted awake at 4:30 in the morning about a year ago. The loud crash in her backyard was caused when someone drove into her backyard fence and promptly drove away.

News

Community rallies around Iowa small business threatened by COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
A small business owner in Logan, Iowa is thanking her community for their support after she announced she’d be closing down the Cornerstone Cafe.

News

Council Bluffs Police warn of planned phone outage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Council Bluffs Police Department is informing the public that Cox Communications has scheduled a network upgrade that will temporarily disable the phone lines of the station within the time frame of midnight Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

State

Officials identify woman killed in southeast Nebraska fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Fire Marshal’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last week.

News

Guns stolen from Valley Police- 10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Police are low key about an ongoing investigation into a burglary at the department’s own cruiser garage.

News

Guns, police equipment reported stolen from Valley Police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Thieves hit the last place anyone would expect and that’s not the only shock from this crime. Police agencies are worried not just about the public but themselves.