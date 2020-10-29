Advertisement

Omaha hospitals prepared as agencies warn of health provider cyberattack

By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new warning from the FBI: Investigators are calling it a “credible computer security threat” against health care systems.

Remember, it was just last month that Nebraska Medicine’s internal system went down after a cyberattack.

While administrators say no patient records were impacted, it did force the hospital — and clinics tied to the system — to scale back appointments and surgeries since it was difficult to piece together a patient’s history in a pinch.

Now, the FBI is warning hospitals across the country of a threat that could be carried out in the next few days.

Three government agencies, including the FBI, are issuing the warning of the potential for a cyberattack. The cybercriminals are using ransomware.

It works like this: pay a ransom to unlock the computer system, or the hospital may not be able to access its own information — a move that can be paralyzing to any organization.

“This ransomware is almost impossible to stop because all it takes is for one employee to click on a malicious link and that injects the malware into the system and they’ve locked up the data,” said Ken Dilanian, NBC News National Security Correspondent.

The attack on Nebraska Medicine’s system last month caused significant downtime and delayed several patient procedures and appointments. In many cases, patient information went old school: pen and paper.

While the local system is back up and running, in Oregon, ransomware clogged the computers of Sky Lakes Medical Center, one of four hospitals in three states impacted last week alone by cyberattacks.

The FBI has this advice for the private sector: Make sure public health providers plan ahead, and practice how the computer system would function in an emergency. The drill will often expose gaps that can be fixed before the cyberattacks strike.

Nebraska Medicine and UNMC staff are up-to-speed in case the cyberattack threat directed at the health care system in general across the country hits them, telling 6 News that they’ve taken “immediate and decisive steps to further protect its systems from this threat.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election 2020: Race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
While Nebraska is traditionally considered a red state, district two in the metro tends to run purple.

News

COVID-19 concern in schools- 5PM

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Seven positive COVID cases in recent days forced Omaha Public Schools to shut down Highland Elementary School and teach all the students through remote learning.

News

Cyber threat targets metro hospitals - 5PM

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A new warning from the FBI: Investigators are calling it a “credible computer security threat” against health care systems.

News

Gardner family statement- 5PM

Updated: 56 minutes ago
In a written statement Thursday, the family of the man indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of James Scurlock during a protest this summer called on the special prosecutor to release transcripts.

Latest News

News

Election 2020: Important deadlines for Iowa voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.

News

Increase in COVID cases among schools concerns Douglas County Health Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Seven positive COVID cases in recent days forced Omaha Public Schools to shut down Highland Elementary School and teach all the students through remote learning.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

News

Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

News

Jake Gardner family calls on Scurlock special prosecutor to release grand jury transcript

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In a written statement Thursday, the family of the man indicted by a grand jury of killing James Scurlock during a protest this summer called on the special prosecutor to release transcripts.

News

Voting by mail in Iowa- 4PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Records have been set in Pottawattamie County with about 25 thousand people absentee voting already.