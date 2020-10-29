Advertisement

Election Day “Do’s & Don’ts"

Early Voting Lines(WOWT)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people will be holding out until election day to cast their votes, but every cycle, there are repeat offenders who forget some of the rules and guidelines.

Michelle Andahl, Election Commissioner for Sarpy County and Brian Kruse, Election Commissioner for Douglas County, shared some reminders for the public, especially in such an unprecedented year as 2020.

When showing up to the polls:

DO

  1. Sign your mail-in ballot before sending it off. This is one of the top mistakes people make and your ballot cannot be counted unless it is signed.
  2. Call ahead if you make a mistake on your ballot, instead of mailing it in and calling afterward to fix it.
  3. Expect some lines and remember to exercise patience. Everyone wants to make the process as expeditious as possible.
  4. Ask for PPE if you forget yours. You are encouraged to bring your own, but poll workers will be equipped with PPE in case someone forgets.
  5. Stand several hundred feet away from the polling site if you wish to smoke as a courtesy to others. Smoking in line is strongly discouraged.

DON’T

  1. Do not show up at at a polling place with a concealed carry gun. It is actually against the law. Polling places are among the few locations it’s illegal to bring a firearm.
  2. Do not engage in electioneering. Leave your campaign stickers, hats, coats, buttons, hoodies, etc., at home. Everyone should be comfortable when they vote and this ensures no voter is intimidated or pressured to vote for a specific candidate.
  3. Do not be rude to poll workers and greeters. Many polling locations will have several workers stations and in order to make sure you are in the right location and getting the help you need; they’ll be asking questions. Many of them are volunteers and could be new. Election officials say respect, kindness and patience is greatly appreciated.
  4. Do not panic if you forget your identification. Nebraska is a ‘No ID’ state. As long as you are properly registered, you just need to identify your address correctly.
  5. Do not forget PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Election Commissioners are reminding everyone with increasing COVID cases in Nebraska, it’s more important than ever to social distance, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer.

30% or roughly 78,450 Douglas County voters are expected to cast their ballots in person, so reducing touch points is a huge focus. For that reason, disposable pens are also being handed out. Sarpy County Election Commission is doing the same thing, in order to eliminate the number of shared items and surfaces during a pandemic.

