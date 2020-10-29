Election 2020: Race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Nebraska is traditionally considered a red state, District 2 in the Omaha-metro tends to run purple.

Two years ago, no one thought twice about voting in person — that’s how Congressman Don Bacon did it, even though as a career military man, voting absentee was commonplace.

But on Tuesday, Bacon will go to his polling site to vote.

“My pace is still 14-hour days. That’s what I did in previous years so there’s no less effort going on,” he said.

Two years ago, Kara Eastman also voted in person on Election Day. But with a pandemic, she decided to vote this week.

“I went down to the Election Commission and voted myself. My family and I voted together. It was lined around the corner, but we’re definitely seeing huge numbers of voters,” Eastman said.

Two years ago, a blue wave swept across the country, flipping 40 Republican house seats to Democrats — the largest gain since the mid-1970s. But incumbent Republican Bacon held on to the 2nd District seat by 5,000 votes out of a total of 250,000 that were cast.

The state’s 2nd District covers Douglas County and 31 precincts in Sarpy.

Eastman said she believes this time, it will be different, linking her opponent to the president.

“From talking to seniors in the district, they’re disappointed in the handling of the pandemic and potential threats to Social Security and Medicare. I think they’re tired of the rhetoric that comes out of the White House,” Eastman said.

Bacon sees the race this way: “If I can convince voters I provide bi-partisan results and show that she comes from the far left of the democratic party, I will win. If she paints me as the radical, I will have a challenge."

The Douglas County Election Commissioner has estimated that seven of every 10 votes cast this election will be done early. The early vote results will be released at 8:45 p.m. on Election Night, which could give a good indicator of where the race stands.

