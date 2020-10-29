Decision 2020: Important deadlines for Iowa voters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Records have been set in Pottawattamie County with about 25 thousand people absentee voting already.

County Auditor Melvyn Houser says he expects thousands more to pour in within the next five days.

The biggest thing he’s dealing with now is a lot of questions.

“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.

Those deadlines are both quickly approaching and they are both different.

If you’re voting by mail you have to have it postmarked by Monday.

“We will count every ballot we get,” says Houser.

If you’re planning to drop your ballot off at a drop box you can do it up until 9 P.M. on Tuesday. In Iowa there’s only one drop box per county. In Pottawattamie County it’s right in front of the courthouse.

“Every county can have one drop box and it has to be on the courthouse grounds under camera and security,” says Houser.

You can still vote early & in person up until Monday.

Houser says there’s an important thing to remember when you vote this year whether it’s early or on election day.

“It’s an easy process. It’s no different than we’ve been doing for years and years. It’s the same process and enjoy it!”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.