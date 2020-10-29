Advertisement

Decision 2020: Important deadlines for Iowa voters

“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.
“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Records have been set in Pottawattamie County with about 25 thousand people absentee voting already.

County Auditor Melvyn Houser says he expects thousands more to pour in within the next five days.

The biggest thing he’s dealing with now is a lot of questions.

“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.

Those deadlines are both quickly approaching and they are both different.

If you’re voting by mail you have to have it postmarked by Monday.

“We will count every ballot we get,” says Houser.

If you’re planning to drop your ballot off at a drop box you can do it up until 9 P.M. on Tuesday. In Iowa there’s only one drop box per county. In Pottawattamie County it’s right in front of the courthouse.

“Every county can have one drop box and it has to be on the courthouse grounds under camera and security,” says Houser.

You can still vote early & in person up until Monday.

Houser says there’s an important thing to remember when you vote this year whether it’s early or on election day.

“It’s an easy process. It’s no different than we’ve been doing for years and years. It’s the same process and enjoy it!”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Increase in COVID cases among schools concerns Douglas County Health Department

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Seven positive COVID cases in recent days forced Omaha Public Schools to shut down Highland Elementary School and teach all the students through remote learning.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

News

Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

News

Jake Gardner family calls on Scurlock special prosecutor to release grand jury transcript

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In a written statement Thursday, the family of the man indicted by a grand jury of killing James Scurlock during a protest this summer called on the special prosecutor to release transcripts.

Latest News

News

Knicely Done: Spreading kindness by mending fences

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Knicely
Melissa Kaminitc was jolted awake at 4:30 in the morning about a year ago. The loud crash in her backyard was caused when someone drove into her backyard fence and promptly drove away.

News

Community rallies around Iowa small business threatened by COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
A small business owner in Logan, Iowa is thanking her community for their support after she announced she’d be closing down the Cornerstone Cafe.

News

Council Bluffs Police warn of planned phone outage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Council Bluffs Police Department is informing the public that Cox Communications has scheduled a network upgrade that will temporarily disable the phone lines of the station within the time frame of midnight Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

State

Officials identify woman killed in southeast Nebraska fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Fire Marshal’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last week.

News

Guns stolen from Valley Police- 10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Police are low key about an ongoing investigation into a burglary at the department’s own cruiser garage.

News

Guns, police equipment reported stolen from Valley Police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Thieves hit the last place anyone would expect and that’s not the only shock from this crime. Police agencies are worried not just about the public but themselves.