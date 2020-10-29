Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some morning clouds, plenty of sun across the metro this afternoon. However north winds kept temperatures on the cooler side today with highs only in the 40s. We will see a few more clouds drifting through the region this evening and overnight, with temperatures falling back into the low 40s after sunset. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 30s, but an increase in clouds likely keeps us at or just above freezing.

More clouds likely roll in Friday morning, but sun will return for the afternoon. The sunshine and light winds should help us to warm up a bit more, with highs jumping back into the middle 50s. The warm up will continue on into the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs climbing into the middle 60s. A cold front will move through in the afternoon, bringing some gusty winds and slightly chillier conditions for the evening. It will be dry for trick-or-treating, but plan for some breezy and cool weather.

Trick-or-treat Forecast
Trick-or-treat Forecast(WOWT)

A quick cool down moves in Sunday dropping our highs back into the 40s. However, more great Fall weather is on the way next week. We rebound back into the 60s on Monday, with a nice string of 70 degree days likely on the way for the middle of next week.

