Creighton picked second in BIG EAST poll, Zegarowski named Preseason Player of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If the trend continues it will be a good winter for Creighton. Every year as a member of the BIG EAST the Bluejays have met or exceeded the preseason conference ranking. This year they are second, trailing a team many consider to be a top-five team nationally, Villanova.

Marcus Zegarowski who averaged better than 16 points per game is the BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year, the first for the program since Doug McDermott in 2013-14.

“It’s a great honor,” said Zegarowski. “This is a great conference and I’m usually one that’s an underdog and under the radar and have to prove myself. My main focus is to focus on our team and making sure all the guys are ready for the season...All that individual stuff will take care of itself. My main goal is to win a BIG EAST Championship and then to go far in March.”

“Marcus does so many things for our team. His fingerprints are all over each game. While he’s developed in a lot of different ways, the thing he does the best for our basketball team is he impacts winning. I don’t think he has to change that because there’s more expectations placed on his shoulder. Marcus is a winner and he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do since the day he arrived on campus. It’s been fun to watch his development on the floor, day-by-day, step-by-step as he’s worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever coached,” said Head Coach Greg McDermott.

Mitch Ballock is on the All-BIG EAST Second team as one of the nation’s most prolific three-point shooters. He was 11th nationally in percentage at .435 last season.

The conference also announces the first four games, which will be played in December. Creighton will host Marquette December 12th. Then head east for two games, December 17th at St. John’s and three days later at Connecticut, a new member. The Huskies return to the BIG EAST after realignment in 2013. The December slate wraps up with a home game December 23rd against Xavier.

2020-21 BIG EAST Preseason Honors BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton, G, Jr., 6-2, 180, Hamilton, Mass.

BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year Dawson Garcia, Marquette, F, Fr., 6-11, 230, Prior Lake, Minn.

Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team Charlie Moore, DePaul, G, Sr., 5-11, 180, Chicago, Ill. David Duke, Providence, G, Jr., 6-5, 205, Providence, R.I. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall, F, Sr., 6-11, 240, Tbilisi, Georgia* Collin Gillespie, Villanova, G, Sr., 6-3, 191, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.* Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova, F, So., 6-9, 232, Overland Park, Kan. Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton, G, Jr., 6-2, 180, Hamilton, Mass. *Unanimous selection

Preseason All-BIG EAST Second Team^ Bryce Nze, Butler, F, Sr., 6-7, 235, Hartland, Wis. James Bouknight, Connecticut, G, So., 6-5, 190, Brooklyn, N.Y. Mitch Ballock, Creighton, G, Sr., 6-5, 205, Eudora, Kan. Nate Watson, Providence, C, Sr., 6-10, 260, Portsmouth, Va. Justin Moore, Villanova, G, So., 6-4, 210, Fort Washington, Md. Paul Scruggs, Xavier, G, Sr., 6-4, 196, Indianapolis, Ind. ^Tie in the voting allowed for an additional honoree

Preseason All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention D.J. Carton, Marquette, G, So., 6-2, 195, Bettendorf, Iowa Bryce Aiken, Seton Hall, G, Sr., 6-0, 180, Randolph, N.J.

2020-21 Preseason BIG EAST Coaches Poll First-place votes in parentheses

1. Villanova (9)

2. Creighton (2)

3. Providence

4. Connecticut

5. Seton Hall

6. Marquette

7. Xavier

8. Butler

9. St. John’s

10. DePaul

11. Georgetown

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.