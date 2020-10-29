COVID-19 threatens Iowa small business until community steps in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new business owner thought her dream was over when she chose to close her business for good. She never expected what happened next.

Missy Lynn Rowe opened the Corner Stone Café in Logan, Iowa at the end of March.

“It’s the American Dream.”

But right off the bat, the dream took a left turn when COVID-19 forced restaurants to halt dine-in service.

Missy Lynn Rowe said, “We went to takeout and curbside because there was no way I wasn’t going to open.”

Over the next 7 months, Cornerstone Cafe closed 3 times over COVID concerns.

The business was slow, Missy was out of money, and a profit was nonexistent.

“My bank account was tapped – I couldn’t even buy food.”

So early this week, Missy made a tough decision.

“I didn’t want the pressure of going into debt in our economy right now. So, I was like I’m going to close the doors,” said Missy.

You might be thinking right now this is a story about regret or sadness, but it’s not. This is a story about hope, and about a community rallying around one of their own.

The power of social media on full display, Missy posted on Facebook that she was closing up shop. But she quickly learned just how loved her café is in the town of about 1500.

"I got like hundreds of messages, so many people calling me, messaging me with people saying you’re not quitting. For a whole community that I just moved into a year and a half ago, to come and say we’re here for you. I didn’t know it existed.

To keep the café doors open, a local couple offered to finance the business for the next month.

So, Thursday morning, Missy flipped on the open sign and cooked up breakfast for her loyal customers.

Hannah Cox said, “It warms my heart because that’s why we live in small towns – when someone is down, we pick them up and help build them up.”

Missy says she keeps a positive outlook for the future of her small business and hopes it’ll turn a profit in 2021.

“I think God gave me the ability to feed people and bring them together and now they’re here for me, they’re here for me. I’m so grateful.”

Missy says she was also advised to apply for small business grants from Harrison County.

She has a meeting scheduled for next week.

