COVID-19 cases pull Omaha school back into all-remote learning

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All Highland Elementary students had classes temporarily moved to full remote-learning Wednesday and will remain that way for the rest of the week after seven positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed there in recent days.

This marks the first time Omaha Public Schools has implemented its 100% remote-learning protocol since in-person learning resumed this fall.

In a letter to student families, Principal Kerri Murtaugh said four new positive cases had been confirmed at the school this week, making seven positive cases there since Oct. 20.

Contact tracing was done for each positive case, and anyone with potential exposure risk has been notified, the principal’s letter states.

Classes are expected to resume their regular Family 3/2 in-school schedules on Monday after a thorough disinfecting of the school, the letter states. Meanwhile, meal pick-up would be available through the Meals2Go program.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

