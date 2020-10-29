Council Bluffs Police warn of planned phone outage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is informing the public that Cox Communications has scheduled a network upgrade that will temporarily disable the phone lines of the station within the time frame of midnight Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

The maintenance will only last an hour within that window.

If there is an emergency 911 is still available.

If an attempt to call the department for a non-emergency reason is unsuccessful, they’re asking residents to call the Communications Center’s non-emergency number at (712) 328-5737.

