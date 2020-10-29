Championship game canceled after multiple Union Omaha players test positive for COVID-19
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The USL League One Final set for Friday won’t be played after multiple Union Omaha players tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.
The Owls were set to take on Greenville Triumph SC in Greenville for a shot at winning it all in the team’s first season.
The team advanced to the championship game after a win over Fort Lauderdale last Saturday.
The win, coupled with a Richmond loss, secured second place in the league’s standings for Union Omaha.
Now, their season is done.
Team president Martie Cordaro wrote on Twitter that it was not the way anyone wanted the season to end, but said, “it is what it is.”
Greenville was named 2020 USL League One champions.
