Advertisement

Championship game canceled after multiple Union Omaha players test positive for COVID-19

Union Omaha
Union Omaha(WOWT)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The USL League One Final set for Friday won’t be played after multiple Union Omaha players tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.

The Owls were set to take on Greenville Triumph SC in Greenville for a shot at winning it all in the team’s first season.

The team advanced to the championship game after a win over Fort Lauderdale last Saturday.

The win, coupled with a Richmond loss, secured second place in the league’s standings for Union Omaha.

Now, their season is done.

Team president Martie Cordaro wrote on Twitter that it was not the way anyone wanted the season to end, but said, “it is what it is.”

Greenville was named 2020 USL League One champions.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Huskers issue statement, respecting Big Ten’s decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rex Smith
Nebraska made its first public comments since the cancellation of its home opener against Wisconsin .The school issued a statement from Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos stating that the team did try to set up a non-conference game, but respect the Big Ten’s decision to not give its approval.

Sports

Creighton picked second in BIG EAST poll, Zegarowski named Preseason Player of the Year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
If the trend continues it will be a good winter for Creighton. Every year as a member of the BIG EAST the Bluejays have met or exceeded the preseason conference ranking. This year they are second, trailing a team many consider to be a top-five team nationally, Villanova.

News

COVID-19 issues cancel Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the Badgers' program have tested positive.

Sports

Nugent: A fast Huskers start will put Wisconsin in a very uncomfortable position

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
With a couple quarterback positive COVID-19 tests the Badgers will be down to their fourth choice at quarterback this weekend. That’s after you factor in Jack Coan’s preseason foot injury.

Latest News

Sports

Pile, Ruffin named to preseason All-Summit teams

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Two UNO players who were honored for their 2019/20 seasons are now earing preseason accolades heading into the 2020/21 season. Matt Pile, last year’s Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, and Marlon Ruffin, last year’s Summit League 6th Man of the Year, were named to the preseason All-Summit teams.

Sports

Huskers shift their focus to Wisconsin after finding positives in Ohio State loss

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Nebraska football team is back to practice after a week one 52-17 loss to Ohio State.Despite what the scoreboard said, there were some positives to take from the game.

News

Nebraska vs. Northwestern kick-off time announced

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Big Ten conference announced an 11 a.m. CT kick-off time for Nebraska’s Nov. 7 game against Northwestern.

Sports

Nugent: Huskers match Ohio State physically, mistakes the problem

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Tell me you weren’t excited after Adrian Martinez scored the first touchdown. Moments after Luke McCaffrey ripped off a 47 yard run.

Sports

Union Omaha advanced to USL League One Final

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
With a Union Omaha win and a Richmon loss on Saturday, the Owls are headed to the USL League One Final in its inaugural season.

Sports

FINAL: Nebraska falls at Ohio State 52-17

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Follow our live updates Saturday as the Huskers battle Ohio State in Columbus.