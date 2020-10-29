Big Ten reportedly nixes replacement game for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska reportedly tried to line up a replacement football game this weekend, but those same reports also said that the Big Ten vetoed the Huskers' attempts.

The Chattanooga Time-Free Press reported Thursday morning that Nebraska was close to finalizing a game with Tennessee-Chattanooga, an FCS team that the Huskers last played in 2011. The game would have replaced Nebraska’s game with Wisconsin that the Badgers called off due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The game, according to the paper, needed approval from the Big Ten, which it reportedly did not get.

The Big Ten had announced earlier this year that it would not allow its teams to play non-conference games to make up for the previously canceled Big Ten.

Nebraska has had no public comment since Wisconsin announced its cancellation. NU coach Scott Frost is typically scheduled to talk on Thursday morning to reporters. It’s unclear if that press availability will occur.

Well, that was fun for about 15 minutes. In today's 5-at-10, we made the argument for letting UTC and Nebraska play football this Saturday. According to a source close to the discussions, the @BigTen voted against it this morning. So close, yet so far.https://t.co/1poZ63i6M5 — jay greeson (@jgreesontfp) October 29, 2020

The #B1G has denied #Nebraska’s attempt to replace its canceled game against #Wisconsin with FCS Chattanooga, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. Chattanooga had already tested staff and players Wednesday and came back negative. But the game will not happen. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.