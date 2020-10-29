Advertisement

Big Ten reportedly nixes replacement game for Nebraska

Huskers
Huskers(10/11 NOW)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska reportedly tried to line up a replacement football game this weekend, but those same reports also said that the Big Ten vetoed the Huskers' attempts.

The Chattanooga Time-Free Press reported Thursday morning that Nebraska was close to finalizing a game with Tennessee-Chattanooga, an FCS team that the Huskers last played in 2011. The game would have replaced Nebraska’s game with Wisconsin that the Badgers called off due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The game, according to the paper, needed approval from the Big Ten, which it reportedly did not get.

The Big Ten had announced earlier this year that it would not allow its teams to play non-conference games to make up for the previously canceled Big Ten.

Nebraska has had no public comment since Wisconsin announced its cancellation. NU coach Scott Frost is typically scheduled to talk on Thursday morning to reporters. It’s unclear if that press availability will occur.

