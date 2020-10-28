Advertisement

Wednesday Oct. 28 COVID-19 update: 275 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 275 new cases, bringing the community total to 22,069.

There are also 3 new deaths reported. A man in his 40s and a man and woman over 70 have passed. The total number of deaths has now reached 226.

There have been 15,135 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 27 COVID-19 update
Oct. 26 COVID-19 update
Oct. 25 COVID-19 update
Oct. 24 COVID-19 update
Oct. 23 COVID-19 update
Oct. 22 COVID-19 update
Oct. 21 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Coronavirus

‘We’re working on it:’ Pope’s COVID advisers and the mask

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

Coronavirus

Omaha face mask ordinance: City Council hears public comment, discusses ending ‘sunset clause’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell and Alex McLoon
The City Council will again be discussing the city’s face mask ordinance — and hearing public comment — during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.