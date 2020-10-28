Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning but a warmer afternoon is on the way!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting just a touch warmer this morning but it is still chilly with temps in the 20s. We’ll start with sunshine this morning but clouds are forecast increase during the afternoon. We’ll still have enough sunshine to get us into the 50s for afternoon highs in the area.

Warmer Wednesday
Warmer Wednesday(WOWT)

Thicker clouds with some fog and some mist are likely overnight into Thursday morning. We’ll watch it closely because temps will dip down near freezing to start Thursday. An isolated slick spot or two is possible but I don’t expect widespread issues at this point. Those clouds will make it tough to warm as they are likely to be stubborn all morning. Highs in the lower 40s will likely be the best we can do. Warmer days are coming Friday and Saturday though with the best day being Halloween. It will be breezy over the weekend so it may feel cooler quicker into the evening for the trick or treat crowd!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(WOWT)

David’s Evening Forecast - Another chilly night, but a pleasant warming trend ahead!

Updated: 14 hours ago
By David Koeller
Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday! Still several degrees below-average, but a definite improvement.

David's Tuesday Afternoon Update

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sunny skies this afternoon helping to melt off much of the snow that was left, but temperatures remain quite cool. Expect another very chilly night as temperatures fall off into the 20s. On the bright side, we do have some warmer weather on the way!

Zeta takes aim at the Gulf Coast this week

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Mallory Schnell
According to the National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday afternoon update, Zeta will strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane later today before making landfall Wednesday evening around New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A much quieter day ahead with more melting

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
It will be another cold morning out the door but we’ll likely avoid the record low of 15 degrees.

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
After another very cold start Tuesday, lots of sunshine will lend itself to a warming trend!

David’s Evening Forecast - Winter chill tonight, warming through the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
By David Koeller
A very winter-like day with snow on the ground, more frigid temperatures tonight! Temperatures improve through the rest of the week.

Winter chill tonight, warming through the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
A very winter-like day with snow on the ground, more frigid temperatures tonight! Temperatures improve through the rest of the week.

Crews respond to I-80 accident, multiple crashes reported Monday morning

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
By 10/11 NOW
Emergency crews responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 80 Monday morning.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY continues as snow moves out and record cold is in place.

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
The tail end of the snow showers are moving out early this morning.