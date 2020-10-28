Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning but a warmer afternoon is on the way!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting just a touch warmer this morning but it is still chilly with temps in the 20s. We’ll start with sunshine this morning but clouds are forecast increase during the afternoon. We’ll still have enough sunshine to get us into the 50s for afternoon highs in the area.

Warmer Wednesday (WOWT)

Thicker clouds with some fog and some mist are likely overnight into Thursday morning. We’ll watch it closely because temps will dip down near freezing to start Thursday. An isolated slick spot or two is possible but I don’t expect widespread issues at this point. Those clouds will make it tough to warm as they are likely to be stubborn all morning. Highs in the lower 40s will likely be the best we can do. Warmer days are coming Friday and Saturday though with the best day being Halloween. It will be breezy over the weekend so it may feel cooler quicker into the evening for the trick or treat crowd!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Halloween Forecast (WOWT)

