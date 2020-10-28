Reports of mayhem after Trump rally in Omaha overblown
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mass departure from the MAGA rally at Eppley Airfield made for long treks home Tuesday night, but not the way many on social media — including Joe Biden himself — make it seem.
About 25,000 people attended Tuesday night’s rally at Eppley Airfield, according to an OPD spokesman. Many social media posts said attendees were left waiting in the cold weather for hours once the president left, but OPD reports indicate otherwise.
Buses were delivering rally attendees from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. OPD reported at about 6 p.m. that the event was at capacity.
President Trump arrived at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Tac Air around 8 p.m. Once the rally was over around 9 p.m., “people flooded to the waiting buses,” and many of them opted to walk back to their vehicles, OPD said.
Additional Metro Area Transit buses were called in to help transport people away from the rally.
Many people, however, opted to forego the wait for a bus ride and walk back to their vehicles. OPD said the shortest walk back to a parking lot was 2.5 miles and that “foot traffic on Lindberg Drive slowed bus traffic and delayed bus trips considerably.”
Officers also gave rides to elderly and handicapped attendees as they were able, the spokesman said.
The last person leaving the rally site by bus was on board at 11:50 p.m., and pedestrian and vehicle traffic was back to normal by 12:30 a.m., OPD said.
Seven people were taken from Tuesday night’s MAGA rally “with a variety of medical conditions,” according to the spokesman. Others needing medical attention were “contacted by medics over the duration of the event, not just at the end.”
Some media reports based on preliminary unverified information prompted outcry from local Democrats. Biden’s campaign also weighed in on social media.
