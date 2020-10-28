Reports of mayhem after Trump rally in Omaha overblown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mass departure from the MAGA rally at Eppley Airfield made for long treks home Tuesday night, but not the way many on social media — including Joe Biden himself — make it seem.

About 25,000 people attended Tuesday night’s rally at Eppley Airfield, according to an OPD spokesman. Many social media posts said attendees were left waiting in the cold weather for hours once the president left, but OPD reports indicate otherwise.

Buses were delivering rally attendees from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. OPD reported at about 6 p.m. that the event was at capacity.

President Trump arrived at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Tac Air around 8 p.m. Once the rally was over around 9 p.m., “people flooded to the waiting buses,” and many of them opted to walk back to their vehicles, OPD said.

Additional Metro Area Transit buses were called in to help transport people away from the rally.

Many people, however, opted to forego the wait for a bus ride and walk back to their vehicles. OPD said the shortest walk back to a parking lot was 2.5 miles and that “foot traffic on Lindberg Drive slowed bus traffic and delayed bus trips considerably.”

Officers also gave rides to elderly and handicapped attendees as they were able, the spokesman said.

The last person leaving the rally site by bus was on board at 11:50 p.m., and pedestrian and vehicle traffic was back to normal by 12:30 a.m., OPD said.

Seven people were taken from Tuesday night’s MAGA rally “with a variety of medical conditions,” according to the spokesman. Others needing medical attention were “contacted by medics over the duration of the event, not just at the end.”

Some media reports based on preliminary unverified information prompted outcry from local Democrats. Biden’s campaign also weighed in on social media.

Full response from Omaha Police

According to a preliminary report there were 30 people contacted for medical reasons and a total of 7 people transported to area hospitals with a variety of medical conditions. Those needing medical attention were contacted by medics over the duration of the event, not just at the end. Eppley Airport Fire Department will have a better accounting of the total number of medical contacts, reasons and times. Buses loaded and hauled approximately 25,000 people to the event site over a 10 hour period of time. The buses began running at 10:00 a.m. and ran up to the start of the rally at 8 p.m. There were 40 total buses used for the event. Law enforcement did assist people out of the area who wanted to leave or couldn't make it on buses before the rally ended. When the speech was over at about 9 p.m., people flooded to the waiting buses. There were buses specifically for handicap people in attendance. Law enforcement made buses a priority on the event outbound. Additional buses were called in from Metro Area Transit to assist with the outbound to get people back to their cars. Many people elected to walk back to the parking areas instead of waiting for a bus. The shortest walk to the nearest parking lot was approximately 2.5 miles. The foot traffic on Lindberg Drive slowed bus traffic and delayed bus trips considerably. There was an abundance of uniformed officers in marked cars and on foot attempting to direct traffic to clear the congestion. Officers assisted in giving rides to elderly and infirm people who elected to walk. Many people underestimated the distance from the event back to the parking lot on foot. The last person was loaded into a bus from the rally site at about 11:50 p.m. Uniformed officers from several departments stayed until all lots were cleared and assisted numerous people find cars parked in the area. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic returned to normal at about 12:30 a.m.

