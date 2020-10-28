Advertisement

Omaha Police respond to shooting near 66th and Pratt streets

police lights
police lights(ky3)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 66th and Pratt streets for a report of a suspicious person. While in route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the 22-year-old victim who said that an unknown male attempted to enter his apartment. After attempting to enter, a physical altercation ensued with the victim, where a firearm was discharged, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

