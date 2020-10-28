Omaha Police release report on protest response

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is presenting the findings of the department’s self-assessment on its response to protests earlier this year.

Chief Schmaderer reviewed the events taking place between May 29th and June 7th, including hundreds of hours of body camera video, aerial video, radio communications, officer’s reports, mobile command center records, 911 data, and information gathered from those who participated.

As a result, a Civil Unrest Response Reports will be released today.

The after-action report has been designed to improve police response, insure constitutional rights, and create a safe environment for officers and citizens, according to Omaha Mayor Stothert.

“My goal is to make a good police department even better, we will do that by being transparent and accountable,” said Stothert.

Cheif Schamderer began describing the report with a reflection on the timeline of events. He said that although he believes the police department handled things well, there is room for improvement.

According to the report, 3 of the 123 use of force incidents violated OPD policy and one officer was terminated for a gross violation of use of force protocols.

Schmaderer believes training, equipment, communication, and policies should see some improvement.

“We want to make sure OPD has strong training when it comes to managing a protest or large crowd while upholding the first amendment,” said Chief Schmaderer.

The Chief also referred to the use of chemical munitions. He said, police gave verbal commands before deploying, but wants to make sure police give more than one warning is used. With large crowds, it was difficult to communicate with the back of the groups.

Schmaderer apologized to peaceful protestors who couldn’t hear commands and says the police department has since purchased a new PA system.

Other issues addressed include a need for greater mobility from 72nd and Dodge to the Old Market and a stockpile of less-lethal weapons. According to Schmaderer protestors were more fluid than the police in changing locations and their less-lethal weapon supply was low.

There were 60 other protests that were successful, according to Schmaderer.

“Omaha is a very unique place. We can turn on the Nightly News and you can see a comparison with the relationship between police and the community. Because we are a professional police department, we have to learn from this. Otherwise, we’re destined to repeat problems.,” said Schmaderer.

