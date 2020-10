OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a residence near 112th and Evans streets for a nature unknown call.

Upon arrival, a 39-year-old deceased female was discovered.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.