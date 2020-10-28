Advertisement

Omaha homeowner decorates for Halloween with COVID-19 message

Social distancing, COVID masks with costumes, among ways to keep trick-or-treaters safe
Social distancing, COVID masks with costumes, among ways to keep trick-or-treaters safe(Beth Bell)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Halloween is just days away and people around the metro are still flexing their creativity with COVID displays. One man is putting a mask spin on a classic.

“Calling all cars, calling all cars. Man trying to enter an office building on 4th and Main with no mask, I repeat no mask,” said Paul Glozeris, creator of this Halloween display.

“A lot of people were making fun songs about the pandemic and stuff and one of them was a parody of the monster mash.”

So naturally, it became this year’s light display anthem.

“Well I am very happy about the COVID mask song, and people are really enjoying it. And that’s one of the reasons why I do this every year, is I just want to have people be happy,” said Glozeris.

While we get to just sit back and enjoy the show, the whole set up is a lengthy process.

“As we soon as we take it down, we start planning for next year. We start looking for new songs to start planning and things like that. But the actual set up itself starts at the end of August,” said Glozeris.

The light and music display have been a neighborhood staple for years, everything from a 2016 cubs world series win tribute to this year’s monster mask mashup.

Glozeris just has one wish for everyone who stops by.

“Everyone have a happy Halloween and stay safe. No mask, no entry.”

The last day to catch the music and light show is on Halloween night.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CHI Health doctor stresses importance of flu shot

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
In Nebraska, COVID-19 cases continue to rise as we get deeper into flu season, and that has medical experts worried.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Zeta to make landfall along Louisiana coast Wednesday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
As of 1 PM Wednesday, Zeta is a Category 2 Hurricane. The storm is expected to make landfall this afternoon along the Louisiana coast.

News

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning to retire at 71

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning, 71, has announced his retirement at the end of this year.

Coronavirus

Wednesday Oct. 28 COVID-19 update: 275 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Politics

Reports of mayhem after Trump rally in Omaha overblown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The mass departure from the MAGA rally at Eppley Airfield made for long treks home Tuesday night, but not the way many on social media — and even Joe Biden himself — make it seem.

News

Omaha Police release report on protest response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is presenting the findings of the department’s self-assessment on its response to protests earlier this year.

News

Omaha Police respond to shooting near 66th and Pratt streets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Police responded to 66th and Pratt streets for a report of a suspicious person. While in route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

News

COVID-19 issues cancel Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the Badgers' program have tested positive.

News

Elkhorn River access to close for season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will close all access points of the Elkhorn River for the season on Nov. 1.

News

Authorities searching for missing Omaha man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a man missing from the Omaha area who has a brain injury and other medical conditions.