Omaha homeowner decorates for Halloween with COVID-19 message

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Halloween is just days away and people around the metro are still flexing their creativity with COVID displays. One man is putting a mask spin on a classic.

“Calling all cars, calling all cars. Man trying to enter an office building on 4th and Main with no mask, I repeat no mask,” said Paul Glozeris, creator of this Halloween display.

“A lot of people were making fun songs about the pandemic and stuff and one of them was a parody of the monster mash.”

So naturally, it became this year’s light display anthem.

“Well I am very happy about the COVID mask song, and people are really enjoying it. And that’s one of the reasons why I do this every year, is I just want to have people be happy,” said Glozeris.

While we get to just sit back and enjoy the show, the whole set up is a lengthy process.

“As we soon as we take it down, we start planning for next year. We start looking for new songs to start planning and things like that. But the actual set up itself starts at the end of August,” said Glozeris.

The light and music display have been a neighborhood staple for years, everything from a 2016 cubs world series win tribute to this year’s monster mask mashup.

Glozeris just has one wish for everyone who stops by.

“Everyone have a happy Halloween and stay safe. No mask, no entry.”

The last day to catch the music and light show is on Halloween night.

