Nugent: A fast Huskers start will put Wisconsin in a very uncomfortable position

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a couple quarterback positive COVID-19 tests the Badgers will be down to their fourth choice at quarterback this weekend.  That’s after you factor in Jack Coan’s preseason foot injury.

It’s a big blow to Wisconsin because Graham Mertz was dialed in against Illinois Friday, completing 20 of 21 passes for five touchdowns. In true Wisconsin fashion, what do the Badgers do when they jump out to a lead? They run the ball, over and over, then go play action. Wisconsin with Mertz under center, who was great, still ran the ball 54 times against the Illini.

Even with a fully healthy quarterback room the Badgers want to run, there’s no question that will also be the path with their fourth best option under center.

It is going to be very important for the Huskers to put the Badgers in an even more uncomfortable situation, one that requires them to score fast. In other words, forcing them to throw the ball. It will play into Nebraska’s hands if they pull it off.

The start in Columbus was encouraging, the Huskers need to do it again and put even more points on the board.

That’s the formula.

