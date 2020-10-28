Advertisement

COVID-19 issues cancel Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been canceled after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Wisconsin football program.

The following statement was released by the Wisconsin Athletic Department:

The Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' program.

The team’s scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday will not be played.

The joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday’s game was made by Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. The game will not be rescheduled.

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first,” Alvarez said. “Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the program have tested positive, including six players and six staff members, which includes Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst.

Nebraska is scheduled to play next on Nov. 7 when the Huskers travel to play Northwestern.

