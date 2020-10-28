Advertisement

Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st district tests positive for COVID-19

Congressional candidate for Nebraska’s first district, Kate Bolz, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Bolz campaign.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressional candidate for Nebraska’s first district, Kate Bolz, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Bolz campaign.

Bolz has been quarantined since Monday, when her fiancé, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, tested positive for COVID-19. According to Wednesday’s release from her campaign, she is continuing to campaign while quarantining at home.

“I am grateful for the care that I have received and I will continue to quarantine while I recover. Our campaign will continue to advocate for high quality, affordable health care so that all Nebraskans get the care they need when they need it” she said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Bolz is running against Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

