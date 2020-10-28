Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds moving back in tonight with cooler conditions Thursday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started off on another chilly note, with temperatures in the 20s for most. Abundant sunshine, dry air, and a slight southerly breeze allowed temperatures to heat up nicely – with most of us well into the 50s by mid-afternoon. This marks the first afternoon above the 30s and 40s since October 17th!

Clouds are beginning to move into the area from the south, sticking with us tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop near freezing tonight, with cooler highs Thursday -back in the 40s.

Hour by hour forecast Thursday
Hour by hour forecast Thursday(WOWT)

Along with the clouds, some patchy fog and mist are possible overnight and into Thursday morning. With temperatures near freezing early Thursday, slick spots are possible.

The warmer weather returns for the end of the week, with 50s on Friday and 60s for Halloween! Weather should be cooperative for trick-or-treaters; conditions will just be a bit breezy.

A dry front moves in Halloween night, bringing highs in the 40s back in for Sunday. (Reminder – Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, so we’ll “Fall Back” an hour Saturday night!)

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

These temperature setbacks are very short-lived, with highs in the 60s and 70s moving in next week! The extended forecast remains predominately dry as well.

Keep track of the next 10 days anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Zeta makes landfall Wednesday as a strong Category 2 hurricane

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph. Its path will take it right over New Orleans.

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunny skies helped to bring us a welcomed warm up this afternoon, but now clouds are rolling back in and will thicken up overnight. Patchy mist or fog is possible early Thursday, keeping us on the cool side again tomorrow. We warm back up by Saturday!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning but a warmer afternoon is on the way!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting just a touch warmer this morning but it is still chilly with temps in the 20s.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday!

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Another chilly night, but a pleasant warming trend ahead!

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday! Still several degrees below-average, but a definite improvement.

Forecast

David's Tuesday Afternoon Update

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
Sunny skies this afternoon helping to melt off much of the snow that was left, but temperatures remain quite cool. Expect another very chilly night as temperatures fall off into the 20s. On the bright side, we do have some warmer weather on the way!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A much quieter day ahead with more melting

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
It will be another cold morning out the door but we’ll likely avoid the record low of 15 degrees.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
After another very cold start Tuesday, lots of sunshine will lend itself to a warming trend!

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Winter chill tonight, warming through the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A very winter-like day with snow on the ground, more frigid temperatures tonight! Temperatures improve through the rest of the week.

News

Winter chill tonight, warming through the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
A very winter-like day with snow on the ground, more frigid temperatures tonight! Temperatures improve through the rest of the week.