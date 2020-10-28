David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds moving back in tonight with cooler conditions Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started off on another chilly note, with temperatures in the 20s for most. Abundant sunshine, dry air, and a slight southerly breeze allowed temperatures to heat up nicely – with most of us well into the 50s by mid-afternoon. This marks the first afternoon above the 30s and 40s since October 17th!

Clouds are beginning to move into the area from the south, sticking with us tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop near freezing tonight, with cooler highs Thursday -back in the 40s.

Hour by hour forecast Thursday (WOWT)

Along with the clouds, some patchy fog and mist are possible overnight and into Thursday morning. With temperatures near freezing early Thursday, slick spots are possible.

The warmer weather returns for the end of the week, with 50s on Friday and 60s for Halloween! Weather should be cooperative for trick-or-treaters; conditions will just be a bit breezy.

A dry front moves in Halloween night, bringing highs in the 40s back in for Sunday. (Reminder – Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, so we’ll “Fall Back” an hour Saturday night!)

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

These temperature setbacks are very short-lived, with highs in the 60s and 70s moving in next week! The extended forecast remains predominately dry as well.

Keep track of the next 10 days anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.