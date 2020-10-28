Advertisement

CHI Health doctor stresses importance of flu shot

File photo: Flu shot
By Emily Dwire
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In Nebraska, COVID-19 cases continue to rise as we get deeper into flu season, and that has medical experts worried.

We spoke with an infectious disease specialist who says this year it will be more important than ever to keep flu numbers low.

Dr. V with CHI Health Creighton says infections have already been reported in Douglas County.

She says the colder months put more people at risk of contracting the flu or other viruses.

Dr. Renuga Vivekandandan, said, “I don’t know anybody that says COVID puts you at higher risk for other viruses, but because of our season and COVID and flu being around at the same time, we just need to continue the reinforce masks, hand washing, and physical distancing.”

Dr. V also encourages getting a flu vaccine if you haven’t done so already.

