Battle for Nebraska District One continues despite candidate’s COVID-19 diagnosis

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska congressional candidate confirms she tested positive for COVID-19.

Kate Bolz is under quarantine tonight. She’s looking to unseat long-term congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

Republican Jeff Fortenberry has been representing the eastern third of Nebraska, excluding the Omaha metro, for the last 16-years. He’s asking voters to allow him to return to Washington for another two years.

Jeff Fortenberry said, “When people call, I don’t ask if they are democrat or republican or independent. We are here to help. My job is two-fold. It’s a privilege. It’s difficult a lot of times. It’s not perfect.”

His challenger is state senator Kate Bolz. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. We interviewed her virtually two days before the diagnosis.

A democrat hasn’t held this seat since the late 60′s. We asked if that seems daunting.

Bolz responded, “In my legislative district, I was the first Democrat to represent district 29 in 50-years. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again.”

Like many races in the country, health care and the economy has dominated the debate stage.

“They know health care is a top priority. Whether it’s keeping safe from COVID or affording prescription meds, I think Nebraskans are discerning,” said Bolz.

Jeff Fortenberry said, “The 2nd part of my job is to be here. I live in Lincoln. Celeste and I raised our family here. In the last year, I’ve received 50,000 pieces of mail and I viewed every single one of them.”

Kate Bolz, a social worker by trade, believes it’s time for a change in the first congressional district.

Even with 2020 changing the way of campaigning.

“With COVID, we’ve done our best to use all the tools in the toolbox, in spite of the limitations,” said Bolz.

As dean of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, Jeff Fortenberry believes he’s earned the trust of voters.

“Can you see this? It’s a mask. I think it’s important to be with the people when we can -- and socially distanced,” said Fortenberry.

Jeff Fortenberry says he will vote in-person on Tuesday. Kate Bolz voted early.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.