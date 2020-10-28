Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Omaha man

Chad Townsend
Chad Townsend(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a man missing from the Omaha area who has a brain injury and other medical conditions.

According to NSP, the EMA has been issued for Chad Townsend, who is 48, white, approximately 5′8″ tall, approximately 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and wearing a Red Nebraska t-Shirt, grey sweatpants, no shoes or jacket.

Authorities said Townsend is missing from the vicinity of 149th and Ellison Avenue in Omaha and last seen at 6:30 am Wednesday. He is possibly driving a green 2013 Toyota Highlander with the Nebraska plate VTA075. Townsend suffers from a brain injury and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 402-444-6000.

