Zeta takes aim at the Gulf Coast this week

Current Zeta conditions as of 1 PM Tuesday
Current Zeta conditions as of 1 PM Tuesday(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officially, the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st and ends November 30th. Zeta is a perfect reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet for 2020.

Last weekend, Zeta became the 27th storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This is only the second time we’ve reached the name Zeta on the Greek Alphabet List; the last time being the record year of 2005.

Only the second time "Zeta" has been used to name a tropical cyclone
Only the second time "Zeta" has been used to name a tropical cyclone(WOWT)

After making landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane along the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night, Zeta is making its way into the Gulf of Mexico. With its landfall, Zeta did weaken into a tropical storm, but is expected to re-strengthen after spending time back over warm ocean waters.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday afternoon update, Zeta will strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane later today before making landfall Wednesday evening around New Orleans, Louisiana.

Zeta forecast track
Zeta forecast track(WOWT)

Storm surge will be a concern along the Gulf Coast, as well as hurricane force winds. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, and isolated pockets of 6 inches, are possible in the Deep South, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic states.

Thankfully, Zeta is a fast-moving storm, with another low pressure system pushing it off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Thursday night.

Follow updates for Zeta from the National Hurricane Center here: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

