US Senate race in Iowa remains neck-and-neck

By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) - All eyes are on Iowa where the 2020 Senate race could determine who takes control of the upper house; and voters devastated by last year’s historic flooding are taking it all in stride.

The race between Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield is shaping up to the be second-most expensive in Senate history.

“You know there’s just so much negative advertising out there from one candidate to another so you just have to believe in your candidate and do some background research,” said Vicki Sjulin, owner of Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Hamburg.

Like most small businesses in town, it took a hit during last year’s flooding. When asked about the role her vote may play in the 2020 Senate race; Sjulin noted she knows how to manage pressure.

“We’ve just had to let a lot of the pressure go, whether it’s COVID, or the flooding, or the political pressure from all corners,” said Sjulin.

The latest polls show the two candidates in a statistical dead heat, and that was reflected on the ground as 6 News spoke with supports on both sides.

“I will vote for Joni Ernst again,” said Phil Peters, who lives in Percival. The town has been hit by floodwaters more than once and he likes how the senator responded.

“She was here a tremendous amount of time in 2011 and then again in 2019,” said Peters. “And she has helped us tremendously in 2019, along with other senators and governors from other states who were impacted by the flooding.”

Back in Hamburg, Hallie Ferguson thinks Theresa Greenfield is the better choice.

“I think business seems to be more what Theresa is involved in, which is good,” said Ferguson. “She seems just like a grassroots person which Hamburg needs.”

Wayne Bennett is also supporting the Democratic candidate; hoping she can help the town comeback, perhaps with some more affordable housing.

“As far getting stuff done for maybe people with less money to come into Hamburg,” he said. “Because there’s still people that want to come here but there ain’t no place to live.”

While others, like Sjulin, back at the bar and grill said they’re sticking with Ernst.

I mean she’s been to the town several times, and there’s absolutely no reason why I wouldn’t vote for Joni again," she said. “You know she’s doing her job as far as I’m concerned.”

According to Advertising Analytics ads by, or about, the two candidates in Iowa’s senate race have totaled $195 million in spending; second only to the senate race in North Carolina.

