Tuesday Oct. 27 COVID-19 update: 210 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 210 new cases, bringing the community total to 21,794.

There are also 2 new deaths reported. A man and a woman have passed. The total number of deaths has now reached 223.

There have been 15,031 reported recoveries.

