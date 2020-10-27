Advertisement

Tracking your mail-in ballot in Douglas County

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The demand for ballots skyrocketed during the height of the pandemic.

The Douglas County Election Commission sent out 175,000 ballots to voters. As of Tuesday morning, 135,000 ballots were returned. The Election Office expects 20,000 to 25,000 more to be returned.

Voters are encouraged to follow all directions and then put the ballot inside an Election Commission dropbox.

“Every other dropbox around the county is emptied everyday including Saturday and Sunday," Election Commissioner Brian Kruse explained.

Once the ballots are bagged and sealed they’re finally taken to be checked in at the Election Office.

“We track every ballot that comes from each dropbox. So we can trace your ballot back to the dropbox you put it in,” Kruse said.

Once that is all sorted out, the ballots are taken to get the date stamped.

“So we know what date they arrived,” Kruse added.

The ballots are then taken to be checked for signatures. If you forgot to sign it you will be contacted.

“And the voter has the opportunity to come into our office and sign the back of that ballot. They don’t have to vote a new ballot,” Kruse explained.

Ballots are then sorted by their numbers. Ballots and their envelopes come with a specific number. This comes in handy if there is a recount in a specific district.

“Like for school board or county commissioner or something like that. We can just pull those numbers,” Kruse said.

Finally, ballots are stored inside a vault until they are ready to be opened. Elections workers will begin counting ballots Monday, Nov. 2.

If you are curious about your ballot, you can track it online.

You can still vote early in-person and on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Council Bluffs man pleads guilty in federal court to possessing Molotov cocktail during Omaha protest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded guilty in federal court to having a Molotov cocktail in his possession while participating in protest in Omaha this past May.

News

New lead removal program in Council Bluffs

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A Council Bluffs boy is doing fine after a Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program took the lead out of his family’s home.

News

Tracking ballots in Douglas County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Douglas County Election Commission sent out 175,000 ballots to voters. As of Tuesday morning, 135,000 ballots were returned.

News

Dodge County Election Commissioner expecting large turn out at polls on Election day

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“We’re behind the primary, which is kind of different,” says Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program fixes first home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
A Council Bluffs boy is doing fine after a Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program took the lead out of his family’s home.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Another chilly night, but a pleasant warming trend ahead!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday! Still several degrees below-average, but a definite improvement.

Forecast

David's Tuesday Afternoon Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunny skies this afternoon helping to melt off much of the snow that was left, but temperatures remain quite cool. Expect another very chilly night as temperatures fall off into the 20s. On the bright side, we do have some warmer weather on the way!

Coronavirus

Omaha face mask ordinance: City Council hears public comment, discusses ending ‘sunset clause’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The City Council will again be discussing the city’s face mask ordinance — and hearing public comment — during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

First Alert Weather

Zeta takes aim at the Gulf Coast this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
According to the National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday afternoon update, Zeta will strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane later today before making landfall Wednesday evening around New Orleans, Louisiana.

News

Special prosecutor issues statement after filing Jake Gardner’s death certificate with dismissal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin filed a copy of the death certificate of Jake Gardner, the man indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of James Scurlock during George Floyd protests downtown in May, on Tuesday along with an official dismissal of the indictment.