Tracking your mail-in ballot in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The demand for ballots skyrocketed during the height of the pandemic.

The Douglas County Election Commission sent out 175,000 ballots to voters. As of Tuesday morning, 135,000 ballots were returned. The Election Office expects 20,000 to 25,000 more to be returned.

Voters are encouraged to follow all directions and then put the ballot inside an Election Commission dropbox.

“Every other dropbox around the county is emptied everyday including Saturday and Sunday," Election Commissioner Brian Kruse explained.

Once the ballots are bagged and sealed they’re finally taken to be checked in at the Election Office.

“We track every ballot that comes from each dropbox. So we can trace your ballot back to the dropbox you put it in,” Kruse said.

Once that is all sorted out, the ballots are taken to get the date stamped.

“So we know what date they arrived,” Kruse added.

The ballots are then taken to be checked for signatures. If you forgot to sign it you will be contacted.

“And the voter has the opportunity to come into our office and sign the back of that ballot. They don’t have to vote a new ballot,” Kruse explained.

Ballots are then sorted by their numbers. Ballots and their envelopes come with a specific number. This comes in handy if there is a recount in a specific district.

“Like for school board or county commissioner or something like that. We can just pull those numbers,” Kruse said.

Finally, ballots are stored inside a vault until they are ready to be opened. Elections workers will begin counting ballots Monday, Nov. 2.

If you are curious about your ballot, you can track it online.

You can still vote early in-person and on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.