Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A much quieter day ahead with more melting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be another cold morning out the door but we’ll likely avoid the record low of 15 degrees. Sunny skies will allow us to warm and jump above freezing by noon and continue well into the 40s later in the afternoon. That will keep the melting going again today!

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll have a light SSW breeze at 5-15 mph during the day as well. After another cold night in the 20s tonight into Wednesday morning, we’ll be able to rebound quite well into the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. That will finish off any of the snow in the area.

Thursday is likely to start with low clouds, fog and mist and with temps very close to freezing to start the day we’ll have to be vigilant for slick spots. Those low clouds will be very tough to get rid of and will likely keep highs in the low and mid 40s. Fear not though because 60s are on the way for Halloween!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

