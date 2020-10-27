Retired NE trooper fought Council Bluffs red light camera citation -- and won

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A former lawman is shining a light on a camera system that catches red-light runners.

He challenged a citation that came in the mail from the City of Council Bluffs.

Retired Nebraska State Patrol Investigations Maj. Mark Funkhouser investigated an Iowa violation against him from a right turn on red at a camera monitored intersection.

“I chose to dispute it because I stopped. I have an issue with some of these processes that don’t involve more human interaction,” he said.

And a review of the video stopped him from paying a $100 fine.

“So there I am -- stopped and now I go and I followed him around the corner,” he said.

In Council Bluffs, red light camera appeals go before a retired public safety officer. By their recommendation, the city attorney said Funkhouser is not responsible and no payment is necessary.

“It took a second set of eyes to look at it and say, ‘yes, you did stop,’ and that was the hearing officer’s decision,” Funkhouser said.

Council Bluffs City Attorney Richard Wade has 30 appeal hearings a month and estimates three to five citations are dismissed.

But Funkhouser found Council Bluffs requires each red light camera to feature a sign that warns approaching drivers.

The signs eastbound had not been put back up after construction and Wade didn’t know that until he was contacted by 6 News, so he said some pending red-light violations caught on camera could be dismissed.

“There’s a purpose for the technology to deter people from blasting through red lights and causing accidents. I just don’t know if it’s correctly implemented all the time,” Funkhouser said.

Wade added the requirement for warning signs is a city policy and not a law. So anyone who has paid for a red light fine at that location is out of luck.

But if there’s a pending case and a driver appeals based on a lack of warning signs the citation will likely be dismissed.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.