Ralston school district cancles school board meeting due to COVID exposures

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston school boar was canceled today due to COVID exposures less than an hour before it was set to start.

The district tells said several board members were exposed to Covid outside of the school setting and as a precaution decided not to attend tonight’s meeting. Without enough members in attendance it was canceled.

Also, a  member of the Ralston football team contracted Covid outside of school so the district stopped team activities.

It’s the same situation for the volleyball team - one person has it - and I’m told they halted the programs out of an abundance of caution.

There are also a couple of cases in the school’s office, these were also contracted outside of the schools. Ralston schools said they are taking health measures like wearing masks and socially distancing to stop any spread before it starts.

