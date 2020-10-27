LIVE AT 7:30PM: President Trump hosting MAGA rally at Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With one week until Election Day, President Trump is planning to end his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

The president is expected to speak at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

