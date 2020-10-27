Advertisement

LIVE AT 7:30PM: President Trump hosting MAGA rally at Omaha airport

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With one week until Election Day, President Trump is planning to end his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

The president is expected to speak at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

TICKETS: President Trump rally in Omaha

Those wishing to attend may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch a livestream of tonight’s event below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Related coverage
Biden responds to Trump’s planned visit to Nebraska

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday morning in response to President Trump’s planned visit to Omaha.

Joe Biden

Latest News

Politics

Tuesday Trump rally raising concerns about COVID-19 in Omaha

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
President Trump’s rally planned for Tuesday evening at Eppley Airfield will be his first trip to the Metro-area in more than a year. Anticipating a crowd, local health authorities are going over safety plans for this gathering amid the pandemic.

Politics

Nebraska, Maine could play pivotal role in presidential race

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
Nebraska will never be mistaken for a swing state given that it hasn’t supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964; but if the race is close this fall, the state could have a key role in choosing the next president.

Politics

President Trump making campaign stop in Omaha on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
President Trump is planning an Omaha campaign stop Tuesday evening.

Politics

ELECTION 2020: Douglas County residents line up on Nebraska voter registration deadline

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Douglas County residents were lining up at the Election Commission office Friday morning — the last day to register to vote in the state of Nebraska.

Latest News

Politics

Election 2020: Douglas County political parties prepare for election night amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By John Chapman
Election night watch parties will have a different look this year, both parties in Douglas County plan to be safe as they celebrate or mourn election night results, but the parties will deal with election night in different ways.

Politics

Election 2020: What to know about Nebraska’s three expanded gambling initiatives

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Ashly Richardson
First up is 429. This would change the state’s constitution to allow gambling at licensed horse tracks.

Politics

Insight into Nebraska judge retention on the 2020 ballot

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Voters for the 2020 General Election this year will not only see presidential and congressional races on their ballots but also multiple questions about judicial retentions.

Politics

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield talked COVID-19, systemic racism, defunding the police and more Thursday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Ernst, debated Thursday evening in Iowa.

Politics

'It’s time to update our Constitution’: Banning all forms of slavery on Nebraska’s ballot

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska will see an amendment involving slavery on their ballots this November.

Politics

Sasse criticizes Trump, says he fears ‘Republican bloodbath’ in town hall recording

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
In the roughly 9-minute recording, which was posted to Youtube Wednesday, Sasse also says he is “looking at the possibility of a Republican bloodbath,” when it comes to the U.S. Senate and the 2020 General Election.