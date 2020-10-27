Pile, Ruffin named to preseason All-Summit teams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two UNO players who were honored for their 2019/20 seasons are now earing preseason accolades heading into the 2020/21 season.

Matt Pile, last year’s Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, and Marlon Ruffin, last year’s Summit League 6th Man of the Year, were named to the preseason All-Summit teams.

Pile was named to the first team and Ruffin to the second team.

Pile was the only league player to average a double-double with 11.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Overall, the Mavericks sit at fourth in the Summit League preseason poll behind South Dakota State, Oral Roberts, and North Dakota State.

