Parents weigh in on the success of OPS family 3/2 plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now that the dust has settled and OPS students are back in the swing of in-person learning, parents are weighing in on how things are going.

Understandably, there are mixed feelings.

“Ever since they first started with the 3/2 plan, they are much happier I feel,” Kirsty Gawryluk, mother of two OPS students said.

Her girls are in kindergarten and 3rd grade at Belle Ryan Elementary.

“They go to school Mondays, Tuesdays, and every other Wednesday. And then the days that they’re remote learning, they watch videos, they do the assignments that are given to them," Gawryluk said.

She’s noticed a big improvement in her girls' overall happiness being able to see their friends again.

While she’d like for them to be in-person learning full time, Gawryluk understands why they can’t be.

“I feel like even two days a week, they’re still getting what they need," she explained. "And with the smaller class sizes, I actually love that.”

But not everyone feels the same.

One parent 6 News spoke with off-camera says she’s looking at moving to another school district or enrolling in a private school so her child can be in the classroom full time.

Online, some parents say their younger kids are feeling abandoned by teachers. But, others jumped to their defense saying teachers and administrators are doing everything they can right now.

Gawryluk has been keeping up with all of the online comments. She understands the frustration but wants parents to understand that OPS is the largest school district in the state and they can’t necessarily do what some of the smaller districts are doing.

She also encourages other parents to try and focus on the positives of our current situation.

“It is hard for everyone, I think, you know, enjoy you know the time that the kids are home, just because they do grow up quick," Gawryluk said.

