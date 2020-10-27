Omaha mom using flags for safe Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Halloween 2020 is all about candy, costumes, and for obvious reasons, safety.

One Omaha woman is creating a way for the kids in her neighborhood to trick-or-treat safely. She’s doing it with the help of bright orange marker flags.

Denise Beber and a neighbor came up with the idea together.

Beber says instead of neighbors using porch lights to signal they’re giving out candy, they’ll use the orange flags which will be placed at the end of peoples' driveways.

“That way we know this house is a safe house to go to," she said. “We don’t want to be unnecessarily walking up to doors if we don’t have to, so we wanted to make it as easy and as safe as possible for the kids in the neighborhood.”

Beber wants neighbors to plant the flags Oct. 30 to give parents a chance to plan out a safe route.

Beber’s own Halloween plans entails pre-packing candy into individual bags, laying the bags on a table on her driveway, and letting the kids pick them up as they walk by. That ways it limits as much contact as possible.

She says the Coronavirus pandemic has been tough, on young kids especially, so she hopes that Halloween can retain some sense of normalcy.

“This is one holiday I’m just like ‘okay I know we can do this safely,’ so I hope that everyone else can practice the same safety.”

She’s given out a handful of flags so far, and she’s hoping to get more request by Halloween-eve. She wants to put signs around her neighborhood letting people know about her plan and that she has the orange flags available.

