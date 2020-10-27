Advertisement

Omaha face mask ordinance: City Council to hear public comment, discuss ending ‘sunset clause’

Councilman Ben Gray proposes using COVID-19 data to determine end of ordinance
(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council will again be discussing the city’s face mask ordinance — and hearing public comment — during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The council also will discuss a proposal by Councilman Ben Gray to throw out the “sunset provision” on the ordinance, keeping in place until the population reaches benchmark numbers for COVID-19 positivity and positive cases.

Watch the livestream below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Gray is proposing the face mask ordinance remain in place — without further action from the council — until Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour determines two COVID-19 data points have been consistently both met in the city:

  • The positivity rate equals 5% or less for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.
  • The seven-day rolling average equals 10 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

