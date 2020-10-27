Omaha face mask ordinance: City Council to hear public comment, discuss ending ‘sunset clause’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council will again be discussing the city’s face mask ordinance — and hearing public comment — during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The council also will discuss a proposal by Councilman Ben Gray to throw out the “sunset provision” on the ordinance, keeping in place until the population reaches benchmark numbers for COVID-19 positivity and positive cases.

Gray is proposing the face mask ordinance remain in place — without further action from the council — until Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour determines two COVID-19 data points have been consistently both met in the city:

The positivity rate equals 5% or less for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.

The seven-day rolling average equals 10 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.

