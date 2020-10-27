Advertisement

Nonprofit Omaha Street School helps kids get a do-over in life

By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A metro school needs help as the van that gets their students from here to there is much older than any of the students.

And it’s no ordinary school, as it helps drive high school students struggling with issues like poverty or crime to a better future.

The van has been through a lot.

It’s how Omaha Street School shuttles students to events like job fairs and teams to practices or games: a used rusty van that was donated in 2014.

“We’ve taken it to Lincoln. We’ve taken into Platteview, Plattsmouth, all around the metro area where we go to college visits and where we go to volunteer, as well,” said Lance Griffin, director of Gap U Programs.

It can get students to where they need to go -- that’s if they get the struggling engine to start.

“Does it always work on the first try? You know, every now and then you got to talk to her, you know, talk nicely to her,” said Charles Wilson, director of CARE.

The Omaha Street School does not receive state or federal funding because it’s faith-based.

They say that’s what makes the school successful in giving students who once made poor choices a do-over at life.

Silas, James, and other students cram into the van through the front passenger door -- because it’s the only one that opens.

So the school is collecting $8,500 to buy a reliable, used van.

Nothing extravagant, just one that doesn’t have a hole in the floor, and one that students can count on.

With a couple of thousand dollars more, they can leave this one in the rearview mirror and continue working toward a better future.

At last check Monday night, Omaha Street School has collected about $3,000 so far.

